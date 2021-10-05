Watch Snoop Dogg bring out Shaq to perform ‘Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang’

Snoop Dogg was joined on stage by Shaquille O’Neal to perform ‘Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang’ at an event this weekend (October 2) – see footage below.

The performance, which saw Shaw fill in on Dr. Dre’s verse from the iconic 1992 track, came during a fundraiser event in Las Vegas, hosted by the basketball star.

“I wanna bring out somebody that means a lot to me. One of my dear friends who I feel like we got in at the same time,” Snoop said before welcoming Shaq to the stage.

“We been doing the same things lately and he’s the man of the night. So if you don’t mind, we gon’ do something special for y’all. Never before, never seen, Snoop Dogg and Shaq. Let’s go.”

Watch the performance of ‘Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang’ below:

Other performances at the fundraising event, which was hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and held to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs charity, came from Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons and more.

Elsewhere, Snoop Dogg was recently announced as one of the performers for 2022’s Superbowl Halftime Show.

Snoop will perform alongside an all-star cast including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at next year’s event, which is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The show will mark the first time the five multi-award-winning artists have ever performed together on the same stage.

Snoop also recently teamed up with Compton rapper Problem on the latter’s latest track, ‘Dim My Light’.