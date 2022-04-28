Watch Soccer Mommy perform ‘Shotgun’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Soccer Mommy has performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time this week, playing her recent single ‘Shotgun’ on Tuesday night (April 26).

The performance saw Sophie Allison playing the alongside her four-piece backing band – guitarist Jules Powell, keyboardist/guitarist Rodrigo Avedano, bassist Nick Widener and drummer Rollum Haas. ‘Shotgun’ served as the lead single from Soccer Mommy’s third studio album, ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which is set for release this coming June.

Watch the performance of ‘Shotgun’ below:

Since the release of ‘Shotgun’ and the announcement of ‘Sometimes, Forever’ back in March, Soccer Mommy has released a second single from the album, entitled ‘Unholy Affliction’. A UK tour for Allison and her band has also been announced for August and September 2022, which will include a performance at Dorset’s End Of The Road festival.

Soccer Mommy is one of several indie rock bands to perform as musical guests on episodes of The Tonight Show thus far in 2022

Others that have appeared on the late-night talk show this year include Gang of Youths (performing ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’), Big Thief (performing ‘Spud Infinity’) Yard Act (performing ‘The Overload’) and Fontaines D.C. (performing ‘Jackie Down The Line’).