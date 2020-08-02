Watch Soju Gang perform at the National Gallery of Victoria

Soju Gang has performed a live-streamed set at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) for the gallery’s new Friday Night In series.

The Melbourne nightlife figure and designer performed a 40-minute set at the iconic gallery on Friday night (July 31), bringing her signature eclectic mix of R&B and 80s/90s hip-hop.

Flanked by various neon works and video installations, Soju performed alongside the NGV’s exhibition Marking Time: Indigenous Art from the NGV.

“A lil rusty party mix coming your way performed amongst some beautiful blak art,” wrote Soju Gang on Instagram.

Watch her set below:

The new series by the NGV is set to feature two more fortnightly Friday night sets in August, featuring the likes of Lucrecia Quintanilla, Bertie and more. You can find out more information here via the NGV website.

Soju Gang has stayed relatively engaged throughout the lockdown period, maintaining an active presence on social media, including regularly sharing knowledge and resources related to the Bla(c)k Lives Matter movement.

Back in May, Soju Gang performed alongside Kaiit and Clypso as part of the second instalment of Iso-Late, a late-night offshoot of livestream festival Isol-Aid.

Last month, she performed as part of Isol-Aid itself during the event’s 16th consecutive iteration. The lineup was partly curated by #FREETHEKP120, a movement in solidarity with more than 100 refugee men imprisoned in a Kangaroo Point hotel in Brisbane.