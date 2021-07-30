Watch Something For Kate customise Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ for Like A Version

Melbourne rockers Something For Kate have taken on a recent Taylor Swift track for their triple j Like A Version performance, customising the pop star’s ‘Cardigan’.

Their take on the ‘Folklore’ single aired today (July 30), with frontman Paul Dempsey’s warm, husky vocals capturing the softness of the song. They stayed relatively true to the original, with added guitars, drums and other elements to lead it into slow, indie-rock jam territory.

“We chose to cover ‘Cardigan’ because we’re all Taylor Swift fans,” Dempsey said in their post-performance interview.

Advertisement

“This album came out in 2020 when we were all isolating at home, and so we all gave the ‘Folklore’ album a really good listen and that song just really stood out with every listen,” added bassist Stephanie Ashworth.

Check it out below.

The band also performed their own original song, choosing ‘Come Back Before I Come Back To My Senses’ from their latest album ‘The Modern Medieval’.

Watch that below too.

Advertisement

The trio are no strangers to the famed triple j segment, having previously covered Calvin Harris and Florence and The Machine‘s ‘Sweet Nothing’ back in 2013.

Something For Kate released their seventh studio album last year, the aforementioned ‘The Modern Medieval’. It was a long time coming, with eight years between it and their previous LP ‘Leave Your Soul To Science’.

In addition to ‘Come Back Before I Come Back To My Senses’, the record featured singles ‘Situation Room’, ‘Waste Our Breath’ and ‘Supercomputer’.

The band are set to embark on their first headline tour in four years this September, playing two sets at each show. The first will be cuts from their 2001 album ‘Elocholia’, to celebrate 20 years since its release, while the second will comprise ‘The Modern Medieval’ tracks, as well as other fan favourites.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, with shows in Brisbane and Melbourne already sold out. You can find remaining tickets here