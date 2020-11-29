Watch Something For Kate perform ‘Come Back Before I Come Back To My Senses’ on The Sound

Something For Kate performed their latest single ‘Come Back Before I Come Back To My Senses’ on the latest episode of The Sound.

The band recorded their rendition at the Norla Dome at the Mission to Seafarers in Melbourne, a space originally built as a gymnasium for seafarers in the 1920s. It’s well known for its acoustics, and the way light filters down through an oculus in the centre of the domed roof.

Watch Something For Kate’s performance below.

Advertisement

Yesterday’s episode of The Sound also saw Hayley Mary play ‘The Chain’ at Anita’s Theatre, Birds of Tokyo debut their single ‘Weekend’ by Sydney Harbour, Alison Wonderland perform from the rooftop of Capitol Records in LA and more.

‘Come Back Before I Come Back To My Senses’ is taken from Something For Kate’s seventh album ‘The Modern Medieval’, released earlier this month. In an interview with NME, frontman Paul Dempsey explained the link between the themes of the album, and the current world climate.

“There’s a lot about the world right now that resembles medieval life. People have retreated behind the walls of their castles and back into their tribes. In medieval times, power was concentrated in the hands of the few, everyone else was a serf and the thing that stopped them from rising up and eating the rich was religion,” Dempsey said.