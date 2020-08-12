Watch Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey, Bernard Fanning cover ‘Under Pressure’

Something For Kate have released an acoustic cover of Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’, performed by their own lead singer Paul Dempsey, alongside Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning.

The band released the cover on Instagram as an “ode to our Victorian friends living under Stage 4 restrictions and for that matter, anyone out there who’s feeling the pressure in these challenging times”.

Watch Dempsey and Fanning cover ‘Under Pressure’ below and send their well wishes to Victorians:

The cover comes just two weeks after Something For Kate released their latest single, ‘Waste Our Breath’, which itself was a follow-up to the band’s first song released in eight years, April’s ‘Situation Room’.

Something For Kate also announced the forthcoming release of a new album, due out later this year. The band had started working on new material for their seventh full-length from late 2016 after Dempsey released his solo album ‘Strange Loop’.

“It’s been a few years, so it’s kind of surreal to finally be sharing it with people. Obviously, the circumstances are a little bit surreal as well,” Dempsey said in an interview with Double J in April, when they first announced the record.

Fanning himself also recently reunited with Powderfinger for a one-off livestream in May, raising more than $450,000 for charity with the performance they dubbed ‘One Night Lonely’.

Fanning was also supposed to perform for The Triffid’s socially distanced festival Cabin Fever on August 13 and 14, but those appearances have since been postponed due to Queensland border restrictions.