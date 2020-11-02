Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Halloween cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has shared a cover of Kate Bush‘s ‘Wuthering Heights’ – you can watch it below.

This weekend, the singer covered a series of songs on IG Live for Halloween, which included a reworking of Bush’s 1978 classic.

“From our Halloween kitchen disco after-party – just a usual story of a ghost trying to persuade her old lover to let her in through the window, here’s Wuthering Heights,” Ellis-Bextor wrote, sharing her cover on Twitter.

Watch the singer’s rendition of ‘Wuthering Heights’ below:

From our Halloween kitchen disco after party – just a usual story of a ghost trying to persuade her old lover to let her in through the window, here’s Wuthering Heights pic.twitter.com/LRv9X44ds5 — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) November 1, 2020

The cover comes ahead of the release of Ellis-Bextor’s new album, ‘Songs From The Kitchen Disco’, which is out on November 13.

Last year, Skepta and Sophie Ellis-Bextor teamed up for a special live performance of the former’s track ‘Love Me Not’.

The song, which samples Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, features on the Tottenham MC’s recent fifth album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’.

Meanwhile, OutKast‘s Big Boi teased that a collaboration with Kate Bush could feature on his upcoming joint album with Sleepy Brown, after previously professing his love of the singer.

In a recent interview with Yahoo!, the rapper explained that he has been a fan of Bush since being introduced to her music as a child.

“I love Kate Bush. That’s my people, man,” Big Boi said. “My uncle turned me on to her since I was like in 8th grade. And this is like my mom’s brother, like the weirdo brother. He turned me on to Kate and Fleetwood Mac and Sting and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and he just listened to everything.”