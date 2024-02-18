Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor perform ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ at the BAFTAs

Sophie Ellis-Bextor took to the stage at the BAFTA Film Awards tonight to perform her resurgent hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ – watch the footage below.

The song features memorably over the now infamous final scene of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, and since the film’s release at the end of 2023, it has became a viral hit on TikTok and even entered the Billboard Hot 100 – her first-ever song to chart in the US. It also climbed the UK single charts, peaking at Number Two last month.

The BAFTAs ceremony was hosted tonight (February 18) by David Tennant at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The night’s biggest winner was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which picked up seven awards, ahead of Poor Things on five.

