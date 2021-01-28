Watch Spacey Jane cover ‘Here Comes The Sun’ for Like A Version

Fresh from notching number two in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020, Spacey Jane joined the station’s Like A Version segment to cover The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

The band played the iconic ‘Abbey Road’ cut fairly straight, adding a few surf-rock sounding embellishments to the bridge and chorus.

Speaking to the radio station after the performance, singer Caleb Harper explained their choice to cover the track.

“I chose this song because at its core it’s a really beautiful song. It doesn’t really take much dressing up to make it work,” he said.

“I really like the vocal melodies and the guitar riff, I think they play off each other really well. In the original, there’s a lot of space they give to it. I think that’s something we try and do in our own music; we definitely owe [The Beatles] a whole lot.”

Watch the version below.

As is customary of the segment, Spacey Jane also performed ‘Booster Seat’ off the back of the track’s Hottest 100 success. In another interview live on air, the band reflected on their feelings about the day.

“We had such a fun day just hanging out with some mates at our pool party and honestly it was a pretty emotional afternoon,” bassist Peppa Lane said. “When we heard that we got #2 I definitely shed some tears.”

Harper added that the song never came out as a single because of its length and slow tempo.

“By the end of the album I think [‘Booster Seat’] was probably our favourite song on the record but it was a real slow burner in terms of how we appreciated it and I think that’s sort of what it was like for other people as well,” he told the radio station.

Watch the performance of that track below.

Spacey Jane were recently announced to play Summer Sounds Festival in Melbourne on March 4 with RAT!Hammock.