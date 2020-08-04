Watch Sports Team play ‘Camel Crew’ live at The Oval

Sports Team have shared footage of themselves performing their track ‘Camel Crew’ live at The Oval in London without an audience.

“‘Camel Crew’ was one of the first songs we wrote, always knew we’d wind up playing it to empty stadiums,” joked the band on Instagram.

Watch the performance below:

The band indicated they had performed at the stadium last month in a post on social media, saying, “First band to play The Oval since The Who in ’72. Same vibe.”

‘Camel Crew’ is taken from the band’s Mercury Award-nominated debut album ‘Deep Down Happy’, released back in June.

In a four-star review, NME called the debut record “a flag in the ground from a band dedicated to extremes,” adding: “You can find Rice and his sidekick Rob Knaggs either charmingly or irritatingly gobby, and the joy lies in the tribalism that’s inherent to Sports Team’s approach.”

“After a listen of ‘Deep Down Happy’, you’re left in absolutely no doubt as to what the six-piece stand against – what they stand for and actually do enjoy could be given a bit more airtime on album two, though – and this unabashed straightforwardness and refusal to bend makes them a unique prospect.”

Last month, the band’s Alex Rice told NME that Sports Team were well on their way to following up ‘Deep Down Happy’, revealing they had “been in the studio for the past three weeks, cracking on with album two”.

“The last [album] was born out of playing live shows. Rather than being recorded in a block, it was done with us coming back from tour on a ferry, going straight into the studio and trying to get a single out of it. Then we’d be straight back on tour,” Rice elaborated.

“This one, it’s more about sound. It’s about changes of scene within a song as well. We’re looking at changing the mood in a big way.”