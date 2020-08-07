Watch St. Vincent Cover Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’ during pre-show warm-up

St. Vincent has shared an old video of herself covering Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’ during a pre-show warm-up – you can watch it below.

Filmed backstage during one of the dates on her 2017 Fear The Future solo tour, St. Vincent – real name Annie Clark – revisited the days before the coronavirus pandemic, sharing her acoustic rendition of the metal band’s 1998 single.

“TOOL as preshow warm-up during MASSEDUCTION solo tour,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Pink bunnysuit hanging in background. Will always love this band. Miss you guys.”

See St. Vincent’s cover of ‘Forty Six & 2’ below:

Last month, St. Vincent shared a video cover of her playing Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ as a fond tribute to those who “fumble through” the song in guitar shops.

“Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through ‘Stairway To Heaven,’” the singer wrote in the accompanying caption to the clip, which she shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that St. Vincent will take part in a forthcoming instalment of Audible’s Words and Music listening series.

The episode will focus on the artist’s creative journey and vision, and will launch in the coming months on Audible.

In April, Tool drummer Danny Carey revealed that the band were hoping to write new music while in quarantine.

The band have postponed a host of tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, with shows from April through to June called off.

Speaking as part of a new bass and drums webinar that also features Tool bassist Justin Chancellor, members of Korn, Megadeth and more, Carey spoke of what the band have been up to during their time in isolation.