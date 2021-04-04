St. Vincent was the musical guest on last night’s (April 3) episode of Saturday Night Live – watch her give live debuts to two tracks from ‘Daddy’s Home’ below.

During the performance, St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) played recent singles ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’ and ‘The Melting of the Sun’.

The pair of performances saw Clark usher in her new era. For ‘The Melting Of The Sun’, she performed while lounging in an armchair, backed by a full band and a trio of backing singers.

The ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’ rendition then saw her losing the guitar and heading through a choreographed dance routine.

Watch the pair of SNL performances below:

‘Daddy’s Home’ is set to come out on May 14 via Loma Vista. Speaking to NME around the release of ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’, Clark explained that the LP was inspired by her father’s release from prison for a white-collar crime, as well as his vinyl collection from the ’70s.

“One of the things about ‘Daddy’s Home’ is that there is a literal and autobiographical element to it, but also I’m daddy now!” Clark said. “I have shit to do, I have responsibilities and this world that I’ve created.”

St Vincent is on the cover of NME this week ahead of the release of the new album. During the interview, she spoke of collaborating with Paul McCartney on his forthcoming covers album ‘McCartney III Imagined’ alongside the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Josh Homme and Beck.

Clark called the experience “the best moment of my life,” adding: “One thing that occurred to me was, think about how many hours of enjoyment in the world have happened as a result of Paul McCartney’s music. Lifetimes and lifetimes of hours that people have spent listening to his work.”