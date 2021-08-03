Watch St. Vincent perform ‘Los Ageless’ from her Down and Out Downtown livestream

St. Vincent has shared a live performance of her track ‘Los Ageless’ from her forthcoming Down and Out Downtown live-streamed concert.

‘Los Ageless’ was recorded for St. Vincent’s second-most recent album, 2017’s ‘MASSEDUCTION’. For the performance, however, the singer arranged the track to fit more to the ’70s-inspired aesthetics found throughout her latest release, ‘Daddy’s Home’.

Watch the performance below:

Advertisement

St. Vincent announced the Down and Out Downtown concert last month in support of ‘Daddy’s Home’, which arrived in May. Her first-ever virtual concert will take place on August 4 and August 5 (depending on territory).

The singer – real name Annie Clark – also premiered her performance of ‘Down’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

A synopsis for the show reads: “‘Down and Out Downtown’ is a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality. From rollicking full band rave-ups to delicate acoustic interludes, ‘Down and Out Downtown’ brings the ’70s-inspired sensibilities of ‘Daddy’s Home’ to life in a celebration of unforgettable songs and peerless musicians.”

St. Vincent’s Down and Out Downtown Band is made up of Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

Advertisement

NME gave ‘Daddy’s Home’ four stars upon its release, writing, “her trademark dry humour meets a sunnier sonic palette influenced by Bowie and Sly and The Family Stone.”