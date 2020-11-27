Watch Stace Cadet and KLP cover Sia’s ‘Breathe Me’ for triple j’s Like A Version

Stace Cadet and KLP teamed up to cover Sia‘s ‘Breathe Me’ for triple j’s Like A Version segment this morning.

It’s an older cut from the pop star, released in 2004 on her second album ‘Colour the Small One’. Stace Cadet and KLP up the energy of the melancholy original song, with a thumping synth-bass line and electronic drums but keep the cello and piano.

In a post-performance interview, Stace Cadet revealed he had quarantined for two weeks in Sydney to take part in the segment. “I had the army dropping off MIDI controllers to the hotel room because I forgot them”.

He also spoke about how it was his favourite Sia song. “It was the first time as a young boy that I emotionally connected with a song. I feel like it taught me how to be melancholic and sad,” Stace Cadet said.

“To make it dancy but not take away from that emotion that it carries [for our version], was a challenge.”

As is typical of the segment, the pair performed an original, their collaborative single ‘Energy’.

It was both producers’ first appearance on the segment.

KLP recently released the children’s album ‘Welcome To Diver City’ with Matt Okine, under the moniker of Diver City.