Watch Steve Lacy make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut with ‘Bad Habit’ and ‘Helmet’

Steve Lacy made his Saturday Night Live debut last night (November 5) – watch him perform ‘Helmet’ and chart-topping single ‘Bad Habit’ below.

Last week, it was announced that Lacy was reshuffling some of the North American tour dates on his current tour in order to perform on the iconic show.

On the episode, which was hosted by comedian Amy Schumer, Lacy performed two songs from his second album, ‘Gemini Rights’ – the track ‘Helmet’ and hit single ‘Bad Habits’, which recently hit Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Advertisement

“Damn, I ain’t even have to change (for real) we #1 babyyyyy,” he wrote upon the news. “July 11 was my first entry at 100 and today October 3 my first entry at #1. Wow oh wow. I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. U know how the story goessss and how it’s goin. iphone boy to superstar.”

Watch both SNL performances below.

Lacy’s current tour behind ‘Gemini Rights’ had a rocky moment recently when, during his show in New Orleans, a fan threw a disposable camera at him. Lacy proceeded to smash the camera, telling the audience: “Don’t throw shit on my fucking stage please!”

Lacy addressed the heated reaction with a statement on Instagram shortly after the incident. “I don’t believe i owe anyone an apology,” he wrote. “Maybe i [could have] reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human.”

Advertisement

Lacy will tour the UK and Europe in December with shows in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin. Meanwhile, the Internet guitarist recently secured his first Number One single on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Gemini Rights’ cut ‘Bad Habit’.

See the European tour dates below.

DECEMBER 2022

11 – London, Roundhouse

14 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

16 – Paris, Trianon

19 – Berlin, Metropol