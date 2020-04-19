Watch Stevie Wonder cover ‘Lean On Me’ by Bill Withers for ‘One World: Together at Home’

Stevie Wonder performed as part of Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home virtual concert last night (April 18), playing an emotional cover of the late Bill Withers‘ 1972 hit ‘Lean on Me’, as well as his own ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ cut ‘Love’s in Need of Love Today’.

“During hardships like this, we have to lean on each other for help,” said Wonder before beginning the song. “My friend, the late Bill Withers, has the perfect song for that, and I want us to remember him tonight.”

Watch footage of the performance below via journalist Austin Kellerman:

MUST WATCH: Stevie Wonder pays tribute to his friend Bill Withers with an emotional performance of "Lean of Me."#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Ehcormd7fF — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Advertisement

Withers died earlier this month, aged 81, after suffering heart complications, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the music and entertainment world for the iconic soul singer, who was also known for hits like ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ and ‘Lovely Day’.

In 2015, Wonder inducted Withers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Speaking to Billboard earlier this month, Wonder told the magazine that “Every artist at some point should record one of his songs on their projects,” and urged fans to keep the singer’s legacy alive.

Wonder joins a long list of musicians who have paid tribute to Withers by performing one of his tracks over the last couple of weeks, such as Portugal. The Man and Christine and the Queens.

Wonder joined a stacked lineup of stars who appeared as part of the Lady Gaga-curated online festival, with the likes of Gaga herself, Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Eddie Vedder and more featuring on the musical lineup.