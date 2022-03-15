Watch Stone Temple Pilots’ Jeff Gutt join Frankie’s house karaoke band to cover Rage Against the Machine

Last week, Stone Temple Pilots frontman Jeff Gutt made an unexpected visit to Sydney venue Frankie’s Pizza to take part in their weekly Wednesday rock karaoke sessions.

As Music Feeds points out, Gutt – who has fronted Stone Temple Pilots since 2017 – joined the bar’s house karaoke band last Wednesday night (March 9) to perform some of Rage Against the Machine‘s ‘Killing in the Name Of’.

Watch footage from the moment below:

International touring is BACK. The extremely humble, courteous and legendary, Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots leapt in for a little lick of Rage Against The Machine with Frankie's Hard Rock Karaoke band last night. Catch Jeff & STP out here with Cheap Trick, Bush & Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Rose Tattoo & Electric Mary for the epic Under The Southern Stars festival cookin' all across Australia. And remember, if it can happen, it WILL at Frankie's Pizza by the fucking Slice. Peace! Posted by Frankie's Pizza By The Slice on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Gutt is in the country to perform with Stone Temple Pilots as part of the much-postponed Under the Southern Stars tour alongside Bush and Cheap Trick.

The rescheduled run finally kicked off in Maitland last Friday (March 11), and will include shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Wollongong, Sydney, the Sunshine Coast, the Gold Coast and Brisbane throughout the month. The tour sees all three bands performing hour-long sets, with the headlining spot rotating each night.

In May of last year, it was reported that Frankie’s was set to be demolished to make way for a new metro line in the city, requiring the construction of a new station on Hunter Street between O’Connell and Bligh streets – where Frankie’s is located.

“We are taking this opportunity to push all of our energy and resources into making more memories with our beloved Sydney, its people and its visitors, while we still can,” the venue owners commented at the time.

Then-NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the venue’s owners and staff would be compensated and assisted in relocation with a “dedicated acquisition manager”.

Nevertheless, the news prompted a strong response from the city’s live music community, including a petition being launched to help save the iconic venue that garnered just under 5,000 signatures. Daniel Heagney, who launched the petition, argued it wasn’t enough to simply move Frankie’s elsewhere, and instead, “we must preserve the venue it has become”.