Watch Stormzy’s stunning BRITs 2023 performance

Stormzy delivered a stunning performance at the BRIT Awards 2023 tonight (February 11), airing two tracks from his latest album.

This year’s ceremony took place at London’s The O2 tonight, marking the first time it had been held on a Saturday.

Stormzy was one of many performers on the night and brought a stunning rendition of two songs from his ‘This Is What I Mean’ album to the event. Performing in front of a background coloured in shades of oranges and browns, he was joined by a backing band, strings players and choir for the turn.

Advertisement

The rapper opened his short set with ‘Hide And Seek’ before moving onto ‘I Got My Smile Back’. Watch footage of the moment below now.

Stormzy was nominated for three awards at the BRITs but walked away empty-handed. Harry Styles was tonight’s big winner, taking home four trophies.

Elsewhere at the BRIT Awards 2023, Styles kicked things off in sparkling style with a performance of ‘As It Was’ before acknowledging his “privilege” as he won Artist Of The Year. Wet Leg recited Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech as they won Best New Artist.

Advertisement

Host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion as he introduced performer “Sam Capaldi”, while Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s trophy for Best International Group.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras divided the internet with a leather-filled performance of their global hit single ‘Unholy’, while viewers criticised Tom Grennan for on-stage comments he made about Ellie Goulding’s breasts. Aitch was also among the winners and said he wants to “set examples” to people from similar backgrounds as his.