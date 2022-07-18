Watch Swedish House Mafia’s new video ‘Heaven Takes You Home (Connie’s Lens)’

Swedish House Mafia have today (July 18) shared a new video for ‘Heaven Takes You Home (Connie’s Lens)’ – check it out below.

The song features a vocal from singer-songwriter Connie Constance, who also directed the song’s accompanying visual.

Speaking about the track, Constance said: “It’s been the most incredible journey working with Swedish House Mafia.

“From creating a beautiful song that is so dear to me, to then directing the video, I cannot be grateful enough for how empowering this process has been. Everyone you will see in this video and even most of the crew has changed my life in some shape or form which feels propitious as this song is currently doing the same.

“I wanted to create a video for SHM that might be shown at a wedding or sadly a funeral. All the best bits, and the best people. It’s not the London eye or the river Thames that makes London. It’s the people that keep the culture so diverse and the energy so dynamic. I hope this video gives an insight to the young dreamers in the city and how together we help each-other pass all limitations and take over the world…. until heaven takes you home and you’ve got the most triumphant story to tell.”

Check out the video here:

Earlier this year, Swedish House Mafia announced that Grimes and Kaytranada would be openers for their upcoming tour.

The Scandinavian dance trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso will soon head out on a world tour in support of ‘Paradise Again’, with Alesso, Zhu, Vintage Culture, Grimes, and Kaytranada confirmed as opening acts at various dates. They’ve also added some extra shows to the schedule – see full dates below and buy tickets here.

JULY

29 – FTX Arena, Miami

31 – Amway Center, Orlando

AUGUST

2 – Madison Square Garden, New York

3 – Madison Square Garden, New York

5 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

7 – îleSoniq Festival, Montreal

9 – TD Garden, Boston

10 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

11 – Capital One Arena, Washington

13 – United Center, Chicago

17 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

21 – Ball Arena, Denver

25 – Moody Center, Austin

26 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

27 – Toyota Center, Houston

SEPTEMBER

2 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

4 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

9 – Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

13 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver

14 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

16 – Chase Center, San Francisco

17 – Chase Center, San Francisco

29 – AO Arena, Manchester

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OCTOBER

2 – The O2, London

6 – 3Arena, Dublin

8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

10 – Accor Arena, Paris

14 – IFEMA Madrid Live, Madrid

15 – Altice Arena, Lisbon

18 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan

19 – Hallenstadion, Zurich

21 – Tauron Arena, Krakow

22 – O2 Arena, Prague

25 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

27 – Olympiahalle, Munich

29 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

31 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

NOVEMBER

3 – Stadthalle, Vienna

5 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

6 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

8 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

9 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

11 – Telenor Arena, Oslo

13 – Uros Arena, Tampere

In a four-star review of the new album, NME said: “Swedish House Mafia’s debut album sees the trio flexing their musical and emotional muscles across 17 brilliant, fearless and often surprising tracks. The kings of dance music are very much back.”