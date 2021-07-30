Watch Sycco perform tracks from ‘Sycco’s First EP’ in YouTube livestream

Young Brisbane artist Sycco has celebrated the launch of her debut EP, the aptly titled ‘Sycco’s First EP’, with a livestream performance.

Her seven-track project landed today (July 30), so the singer took to YouTube with her band to perform the EP in full, with some question and banter breaks in between.

Watch the full thing below, kicking off around the six-minute mark.

In addition to the livestream, Sycco also premiered the music video for ‘Past Life’. The clip sees her singing in front of an array of backdrops, from fiery cars to psychedelic space graphics.

Watch that below too.

Sycco has been sharing tracks from the EP in the lead up to its release, kicking off with ‘Dribble’ last year. The track received steady spins on triple j and took out #29 on the broadcaster’s Hottest 100 list that same year, as voted by listeners. It was followed by ‘Germs’ a few months later.

She kicked off 2021 with ‘My Ways’, released just before a run of east coast tour dates, which included her first-ever Melbourne shows. In May, she shared her final single before the EP launch, ‘Time’s Up’.

Speaking to NME in a recent interview, Sycco reflected on how the pandemic had affected her experience as a musician.

“I feel like a bit of a COVID-baby artist,” she said, adding that big tours, travelling and playing uncapped shows are “the dream” for her.

“You can do it, but you don’t know how to get there because there’s so many barriers. But one day we’ll get there.”