Watch System Of A Down’s new video for ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’

System of a Down have shared their new video for ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’, after premiering it during a livestream charity event.

Premiered on the band’s YouTube channel on January 30, funds raised from the livestream will go to rehabilitating and outfitting soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs in the band’s ancestral homeland of Armenia.

The clip, co-directed by bassist Shavo Odadjian and Adam Mason, features animation interspersed with footage of the band performing the track live. Watch below:

Advertisement

‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ arrived back in November as a double A-side single alongside ‘Protect the Land’ – with both tracks marking the band’s first new music since their 2005 album ‘Hypnotize’.

The alternative metal legends reunited to record and release the songs in a bid to raise awareness and funds amid “a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon [their] cultural homelands”, referencing conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Royalties from the two songs were donated to major non-profit, Armenia Fund. They have raised over $600,000 so far.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, bandleader Serj Tankian discussed the future of the band following their first new music in 15 years.

“The future is unseen,” he said. “We will see what happens. The vibe is very positive. As long as we’re on the same page, we can continue doing stuff, if we’re on the same page.”