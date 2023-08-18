Watch Taking Back Sunday play surprise set in Long Island garden

Taking Back Sunday played a surprise gig at a house garden in Long Island, New York this past weekend. Check out the video below.

The house show took place in Lindenhurst, Long Island on Sunday, August 13. It was the day after the band had headlined the Four Chord Music Festival in Western Pennsylvania. According to fans on social media, Taking Back Sunday took over the Smith brothers’ backyard.

The show served as a homecoming for the group, who are originally from Long Island. It was also a throwback to the early days of their career, where they used to play local shows in the same fashion.

Taking Back Sunday in a Long Island backyard. Wow. Insane. pic.twitter.com/PYsMPraooV — Costas Themistocleous (@MyNamesCostas) August 14, 2023

Just saw Taking Back Sunday in a backyard. Only on Long Island can the stuff of dreams happen, you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/rIfgMcPYME — Sal (@thiskidvibes) August 14, 2023

Taking Back Sunday in Lindenhurst pic.twitter.com/QBWhq812RV — Colin Feeney (@CFeenz) August 14, 2023

if i’m just bad news, then you’re a liar 🫶 taking back sunday and friends in the backyard. absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/q1zqvKhqW2 — Kate Russell (@KateRussellFTW) August 14, 2023

Alongside footage of the performance, a fan on X, formerly named Twitter, wrote: “Only on Long Island can the stuff of dreams happen, you just had to be there.” Another added: “Taking Back Sunday and friends in the backyard. absolutely unreal”

The band’s headlining set at the Four Chord Music Festival the day prior was riddled with weather related issues, with delays due to tornado threats. Once the weather cleared up, the group played an acoustic set.

“We got to debut the acoustic version of ‘The One’ and we had a lot of fun,” they shared on Instagram after thanking their fans who waited and “sang along despite the crazy weather”.

Recently, the band returned with their new track ‘The One’, marking their first new music in four years.

The song also marked the band’s first release for their new label home Fantasy Records. The rock veterans were signed to a worldwide recording contract with the LA-based indie label earlier this year.

They are currently wrapping up their tour. The remaining upcoming dates include shows in Las Vegas (August 19), Missouri (August 25), Kansas City (August 26), and Florida (August 29 and 30). Visit here for any last minute tickets.