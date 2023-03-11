Watch Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker perform on crutches with fractured hip in Mexico

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker performed on crutches with a fractured hip in Mexico City last night (March 10) – watch footage from the gig below.

READ MORE: Every Tame Impala song ranked in order of greatness

Last week, Parker revealed to fans that he had unknowingly ran a half marathon on a fractured hip but vowed to go ahead with the band’s upcoming shows.

The Australian musician and vocalist shared the news of his injury on Instagram, posting a series of pictures of him in hospital along with x-rays which show screws in his bones and post-surgery stitches.

Advertisement

“Fractured my hip,” he began the post. “Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life, I guess.”

“I’m not quitting on you guys,” he vowed of the band’s upcoming shows in Latin America, and the gigs began in Mexico City on Friday, with Parker dancing on stage with crutches as he played tracks from across the band’s career.

See videos from the show below.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, this week also saw Tame Impala release a new single called ‘Wings Of Time’ for the upcoming fantasy adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Speaking on the song, Parker said via a press release: “Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock.”

Parker enlisted Pond frontman Nicholas Allbrook to help him with crafting the song, saying Allbrook was “the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most”.

“We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics,” Parker elaborated.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to be released in cinemas on March 31. It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head.