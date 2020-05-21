Watch Tash Sultana perform a new song on Instagram

Tash Sultana has shared an as-yet-untitled new song on their Instagram account.

The singer-songwriter uploaded the performance on May 19, with the caption “If looks could kill I’d be dead, take up the right side of the bed”.

The video sees Sultana sing over stripped-back guitar, sans the usual loop pedal or heavy reverb. Watch it below:

Sultana’s management has confirmed to NME that the video is of a new Tash Sultana song.

Sultana was the cover star of NME Australia’s inaugural print issue last month, ahead of the upcoming release of their second album ‘Terra Firma’. Earlier in April, Sultana shared the single ‘Pretty Lady’, later following that up with a special dance challenge on Instagram.

“Terra firma is the ground, the earth, you put your feet on it to remember where you are, what you’re from,” Sultana told NME of the album title. “It’s a reminder that we are only human at the end of the day. Part of one big system and no one really knows the answers to how and why.”

For the new record, Sultana will be working with a backing band. “I know I can play alone, that’s really easy for me. But I don’t know I can do this so I need to prove it. I haven’t shared the space with people for a long time,” they said.

“But with [‘Terra Firma’], I didn’t want to have any limitations, sonically. I realised, ‘Hang on, I can just sing this song. I don’t have to do the whole shebang’. So I went on a quest to find a band.”