Watch Tash Sultana play a huge South African festival set from 2019

Tash Sultana has shared a full concert video from their set at South African music festival Rocking the Daisies back in 2019.

Sultana performed at the festival in October of last year alongside The 1975, EarthGang, Smino and more.

During their hour-long headline appearance, Sultana performed a wide-spanning set that included favourites like ‘Jungle’, ‘Big Smoke’, ‘Mystik’, ‘Free Mind’ and more. It also includes plenty of the guitar shredding and loop wizardry that have become staples of Sultana’s live performances.

Watch below:

Sultana is currently getting ready to release their second album ‘Terra Firma’, sharing the single ‘Pretty Lady’ back in April. Last week, they performed a new song on their Instagram account, tentatively titled ‘Let the Light In’.

The multi-instrumentalist was also the cover star of NME Australia‘s inaugural print issue last month.

“Terra firma is the ground, the earth, you put your feet on it to remember where you are, what you’re from,” Sultana told NME.

“It’s a reminder that we are only human at the end of the day. Part of one big system and no one really knows the answers to how and why.”