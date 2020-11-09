Watch Tasman Keith perform new single ‘No Country (Piano in F Minor)’ for ‘The Sound’

Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith delivered a powerful performance of his latest single ‘No Country (Piano in F Minor)’ on ABC’s The Sound over the weekend.

The song in its original form was titled ‘No Country’ and appeared as a collaborative track between Keith and producer Kuya James on James’ debut album ‘ISA’. The pair then went on to release the piano reimagining of the song late last month, which focused more heavily on the loss of Aboriginal custom and culture.

Appearing on last night’s (November 8) episode of The Sound, Keith performed the track without James in tow. Instead, the rapper was joined by members of Sydney’s all-female Bad Bitch Choir and Nikos Haropoulos-Smallman, who provided piano for the track.

Watch Keith perform ‘No Country (Piano in F Minor)’ below:

In addition to Keith’s performance, last night’s episode of The Sound saw Missy Higgins perform her latest single ‘When The Machine Starts’ in front of Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station.

Celebrated Indigenous artist Archie Roach also appeared on the show to play an intimate version of ‘Summer of My Life’ with Jess Hitchcock, and Christine Anu, Ngaiire, Emma Donovan and Electric Fields‘ Zaachariaha Fielding linked up for a cover of Warumpi Band’s ‘My Island Home’.

It was Keith’s second performance on The Sound in as many weeks, having joined Midnight Oil for a live rendition of their new song ‘First Nation’ last weekend, alongside Jessica Mauboy.