Taylor Swift has shared a new video of her and Aaron Dessner performing a cosy version of ‘Champagne Problems’ on the piano – check it out below.

The video was shared by Swift yesterday (November 23) to toast her Dessner-produced 2020 album ‘Evermore’ being nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2022 Grammys.

“NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE,” Swift wrote on Twitter when sharing the video. “I wanted to share this video with you from when @aaron_dessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened.

Advertisement

“SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees.”

Watch the performance here:

NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE🥂 I wanted to share this video with you from when @aaron_dessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened. SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/e50IShhoe6 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 23, 2021

‘Evermore’ is joined in the Album Of The Year category for next year’s Grammys by Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Doja Cat‘s ‘Planet Her’, Justin Bieber‘s ‘Justice’, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga‘s ‘Love For Sale’ and Jon Batiste’s ‘We Are’.

Elsewhere, Jay-Z has set a new Grammys record by surpassing Quincy Jones for the most nominations in the history of the awards. He earned three nominations for the 2022 ceremony, pushing his total to 83.

See the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.

Advertisement

Reviewing Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ upon its release last December, NME said: “If ‘Folklore’ is an introspective, romantic older sister, ‘Evermore’ is the freewheeling younger sibling. ‘Folklore’ was Swift’s masterful songwriting spun through a very specific sonic palette; ‘Evermore’ feels looser, with more experimentation, charm and musical shades at play.

“The new album reaps the rewards the stylistic leap of faith that ‘Folklore’ represented, pushing the boundaries of that sonic palette further still.”

This month (November 12), Swift released ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, the second album in her ongoing re-recording project after ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, shared earlier this year.

Since its release, Swift’s 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ has earned the title for the longest Number One entry on the Billboard Hot 100 to date, breaking a record set by Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’ 50 years ago.