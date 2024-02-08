Watch Taylor Swift give ‘Dear Reader’ its live debut in Japan

Taylor Swift has performed ‘Midnights’ deep cut ‘Dear Reader’ live for the first time – watch a clip of the performance below.

Yesterday (February 7), Swift played the first of four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan and gave fans a special treat as she resumed her ‘Eras Tour’ in the form of a live debut. While ‘Dear Reader’ was first released on the ‘3am Version’ of ‘Midnights’ and has since become a fan-favourite, the song has never been played live before.

Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Dear Reader’ live for the first time below.

Elsewhere during her set, Taylor Swift performed ‘Holy Ground’ from the ‘Red’ album as part of her “surprise songs” segment of the show.

Swift’s Japan show marks the first live show of 2024 for the singer-songwriter. Following her stint in Japan, she will head to Australia for six shows, before playing six shows in Singapore to close out her APAC tour.

Taylor Swift most recently announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, while accepting an award at the 2024 Grammys. The record is due for release this April, and will mark her 11th studio album. It follows her 2022 record ‘Midnights’, and more recently the singer’s re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’. The album has been confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.