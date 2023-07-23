Watch Taylor Swift debut ‘No Body No Crime’ live with Haim in Seattle

Taylor Swift and Haim gave a live debut to ‘Evermore’ track ‘No Body, No Crime’ at the first ‘Eras’ Tour show in Seattle last night (July 22).

Haim are supporting Swift on the latest leg of her North American stadium tour and they joined her for the 2020 song during the ‘Evermore’ segment of the set.

Elsewhere at the show, Swift also gave a performance of Ed Sheeran collaboration ‘Everything Has Changed’, from 2012’s ‘Red’, for the first time in a decade, as well as playing ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ for the first time on the ‘Eras’ tour.

Advertisement

See footage of all the performances below.

NO BODY, NO CRIME pic.twitter.com/0ITsA0dXfh — Coup De Main (@coupdemain) July 23, 2023

i can’t believe they just sang no body no crime???? pic.twitter.com/NYdRHCou9Z — phoebe ⸆⸉ (@taylorslavender) July 23, 2023

Alana Haim took over the second verse for No Body, No Crime #HAIMattheErasTour pic.twitter.com/mfKcfThwg3 — Haim source ♡ (@haimsource) July 23, 2023

🎵 | Taylor Swift performing “Everything Has Changed” as a surprise song #SeattleTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/18V2CZMNPS — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) July 23, 2023

Advertisement

📹 | Taylor Swift singing ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ as surprise song one! #SeattleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/xBF506IG28 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 23, 2023

With the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ this month, Swift became the first woman in history to have four albums chart in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time. This is the first time that a woman has accomplished the feat since Billboard merged the mono and stereo album charts into one list in August 1963.

Besides have the most albums chart in the Top 10 at the same time, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ has also earned Swift her 12th Number 1 album, giving her the title for the most No. 1 albums by a female performer. With ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, she surpasses previous record holder Barbra Streisand, who had 11 No. 1 albums.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ marks her third rerecorded album, following 2021’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

Swift will bring her highly praised ‘Eras’ tour to international venues following extensive shows across North America. The UK and Europe leg of the tour kicks off on May 9, 2024 in Paris and wraps on August 17, 2024 in London.

This month, the singer announced the addition of 14 new ‘Eras’ tour dates in the UK and EU, with Paramore serving as support. The freshly added live shows seemingly rule her out as a potential headliner for Glastonbury 2024.