Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Cornelia Street’ at her one-off Paris concert

The entire 'City Of Lover' gig is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+

By Will Richards
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs during the 'City of Lover' concert at L'Olympia on September 9, 2019 in Paris, France. Credit: Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has shared a video of her performing ‘Cornelia Street’ at her special 2019 gig in Paris – watch it below.

The gig, dubbed ‘City Of Lover’, was Swift’s first live performance in support of her latest album ‘Lover’, and has recently been released as a concert film on Hulu and Disney+.

Until now, no footage from the show has been widely available to view, though, and the ‘Cornelia Street’ performance is the first taster of the film to make it to YouTube.

Watch the performance below.

Reviewing the Paris gig, which saw Swift play acoustic versions of tracks from ‘Lover’ and beyond, NME wrote: “The lyrics to each song – even those that have only been out a few weeks – are bellowed back to the singer, and revellers hush one another while Swift is talking so they can hear her better.

“Other personal touches include a ginormous screen showing messages that fans had written, and LED wristbands that flicker and flash in sync to the music.”

Taylor Swift has postponed all her 2020 tour dates behind ‘Lover’ due to the coronavirus pandemic. The run of dates were set to include a headline slot at Glastonbury, a huge London gig at BST Hyde Park and her own US festival called Lover Fest.

Swift has been vocal in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the last month, marking Juneteenth celebrations last week (June 19) by promising to be “loudly and ferociously anti-racist” in the future, and to “never let privilege lie dormant”.

