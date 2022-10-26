Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ live with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner in London

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London tonight (October 26).

The singer joined Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform her track, ‘Exile’ on stage at OVO Arena Wembley. The song is from her album ‘Folklore’ which features both Dessner and Vernon. Watch footage from the performance below.

The performance follows a busy month for Swift who released her album ‘Midnights‘ last week and has already sold over one million copies in the US. According to data from Luminate (via Rolling Stone), which provides figures for the Billboard charts, Swift managed to shift 1.2million units after just three days.

And more… of Taylor and Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon pic.twitter.com/8C1DY8YAgF — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) October 26, 2022

Advertisement

Better clip of Taylor Swift guest starring with Bon Iver at Wembley. (Who has the biggest star in the whole world at their gig and only asks them to do half a song?) pic.twitter.com/OiVSb9hOx5 — Bruce Daisley (@brucedaisley) October 26, 2022

Dessner also collaborated with Swift on the deluxe version of her latest album ‘Midnights’, called the ‘3am’ edition. Three of seven additional songs were co-written and co-produced by him: “The Great War,” “High Infidelity,” and “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.” Dessner also co-wrote and co-produced “Hits Different.”

Released last Friday (October 21), the singer-songwriter’s 10th studio effort smashed Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a single day – a feat Swift said was “mind-blowing”.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “The country roots she revisited on her re-recorded albums is nowhere to be found, and folk influences of her lockdown projects are largely absent. Instead she spins these new stories through sleek synth-pop, in common with ‘1989’ or ‘Lover’, but the razor-sharp production of these albums is more subtle this time around.”

Bon Iver is currently on tour with upcoming stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, and Barcelona. View the full itinerary and get tickets here. The band is also bringing their immersive sound L-Acoustics L-ISA technology to their UK, and European tour stops.

Advertisement

“It’s the 10-year anniversary of our album release, ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’, but it’s also a return after quarantine and COVID lockdown,” Vernon said of focusing on sound on their current tour. “We’ve gotten to be on the ground floor of something new,” he added, noting that “it’s not just two stacks of speakers in a room anymore.”