Watch Taylor Swift play ‘The Very First Night’ and ‘Labyrinth’ live for first time in Buenos Aires

Taylor Swift has performed her tracks ‘The Very First Night’ and ‘Labyrinth’ live for the first time at her show in Argentina.

The pop star kicked off her Latin-American leg of her ‘Eras’ tour last night (November 9) in Buenos Aires at the Estadio Monumental, where Swifties have been camping out for the live show since June.

“There is not a single person in this stadium that is not going as hard as humanly possible. You are dancing; you’re thrashing around. Sometimes, I really think that your singing is louder than the speakers. You are that powerful. I’m having the time of my little life up here,” Swift said before introducing the songs (per Rolling Stone).

She continued: “On the ‘Eras’ tour, a tradition that we kind of started is that I try to play two different songs in the acoustic section that I’ve never played live before. I’m gonna keep that tradition going tonight — I’ve got two songs I’ve never even attempted to play live before.”

Swift treated the crowd to the live debut of ‘The Very First Night’ which is one of nine previously unreleased vault tracks included on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)‘ and ‘Labyrinth’ from her 2022 LP ‘Midnights‘. Check out fan-captured footage of the moments below.

In other Taylor Swift news, The National Football League (NFL) is “very happy” with Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumoured relationship.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. – who is a limited partner in the Washington Commanders American football team – said in a recent interview that the NFL is pleased with the situation, suggesting that it’s good PR for the league.

Elsewhere, The state of Israel has asked the pop titan for her help in order to find a teenage soldier who has been missing since Hamas’ attacks.