Watch Taylor Swift try to convince Stephen Colbert ‘Hey Stephen’ isn’t about him

Taylor Swift appeared on the most recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ostensibly to discuss ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, her newly-released re-recording of her 2008 album.

As she appeared onscreen, however, Colbert immediately questioned whether album track ‘Hey Stephen’ was written about him, which Swift denied. This served as the setup for an extended joke in which Swift reveals she knows numerous incredibly specific details about Colbert’s life and career.

Swift goes on to display a mood board that she says originally inspired the song, which is covered in images of the late night personality. At long last, she says the song was inspired by novelist Stephen King.

Watch the humorous exchange below:

Swift released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ last Friday (April 9) as the first step in her efforts to reclaim ownership of her first six studio records, spanning 2006’s self-titled up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

It comes after Scooter Braun made a $300million acquisition of Swift’s former label Big Machine Label Group, with the sale including the recorded masters of the pop star’s earlier LPs.

Swift once again teamed up with her collaborators Jack Antonoff and The National’s Aaron Dessner – who both worked on last year’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – for the project, while also bringing in the musicians involved in the original ‘Fearless’ as well as her touring band.

Earlier this week, Swift opened up about her “the same but better” approach to re-recording ‘Fearless’.

“In terms of production, I really wanted to stay very loyal to the initial melodies that I had thought of for these songs,” the singer-songwriter told People.

“We kept all the same parts that I initially dreamed up for these songs. But if there was any way that we could improve upon the sonic quality, we did.”