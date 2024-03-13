Watch Taylor Swift’s teaser of ‘Cardigan’ live from ‘The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has shared a snippet of her live performance of ‘Cardigan’ from The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

The new never-before-seen clip of the ‘Folklore’ track serves as a teaser of Swift’s extended edition of her record-breaking Eras Tour film. The performance had been omitted from the original version of the film.

‘Cardigan’ is one of the five songs that have been added to The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). The film also features four new acoustic tracks that Swift performed at part of her surprise songs segment during her run of shows at the the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, last August. The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available to stream on Disney+ from Thursday March 14 at 6pm PT (1pm GMT).

Swift’s film made history by becoming the highest grossing concert movie of all time. The film overtook Michael Jackson‘s This Is It with an overall global taking of $261.6million (£206m), as reported by Variety.

After its release last October, the film scored the biggest opening weekend for a concert film in history, while the tour itself was the first ever to gross $1billion.

“The Eras Tour is a concert movie in the true sense,” NME wrote in a four-star review. “In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon.”

In other news, a production planned by Swift and Disney+ was recently scrapped following complaints from locals.

The three-day long shoot, which was supposed to happen this week, was set to take place at the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

However, residents of the local area reportedly complained about the commotion this would cause, increasing foot traffic and disrupting the peaceful environment.

Swift recently closed the Singapore leg of her record-breaking world tour. It was reported that the singer’s appearance was likely to boost the country’s GDP by more than £155million ($200million).