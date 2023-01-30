Watch teasers of Dave Grohl in Super Bowl ad for Canadian whiskey

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has appeared in a teaser for an advert for Canadian whiskey that will be shown during the Super Bowl.

The annual sporting event will take place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

During the televised broadcast, Grohl will appear in an ad for whiskey brand Crown Royal. Two teaser videos have been released so far, with the first showing the star in a recording studio reading a list of random words.

Advertisement

“Peanut butter? The paint roller? The battery? Trash bags? The replay? No way!” he begins. “The egg carton? Did you know the egg carton? It says it right here. Whoa! Electric wheelchair! Hawaiian pizza?”

The second video, meanwhile, shows Grohl saying “thank you” multiple times. The full advert will be shown during the third quarter of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Dave is a Crown Royal super fan and the perfect partner to spread a message of gratitude to the audience that is authentic to the brand,” Sophie Kelly, senior vice president for Crown Royal’s parent company Diageo, commented.

Rihanna will be this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer. It will be her first live performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

The star was previously offered the chance to headline the halftime show in 2019. However, she turned down the invitation in a bid to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016 and effectively sidelined from the game by the organisation.

In other Foo Fighters news, the band have been confirmed to replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals this summer. The reformed band were due to perform at both German festivals but have been removed from the line-ups over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.