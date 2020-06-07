Watch Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon team up for ‘Locked Up’ sequel

Tekashi 6ix9ine has teamed up with Akon to record a sequel to the Senegalese-American singer’s 2004 breakout single ‘Locked Up’ – watch the two collaborate below.

Earlier today (June 7), 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, shared a clip of himself and Akon listening back to the record on Instagram. “LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE,” he captioned the clip. “THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY.”

“Thinking ’bout the things that I did/ Got me thinking, like, why the fuck I did that?/ Got me wishing that I could take it all back,” 6ix9ine sings while Akon spurs him on. “Fighting with these demons/ Barely even eating/ Barely even sleeping/ This shit got me tweekin’/ Fighting with my lawyers for a better offer/ Just want to see my daughter.”

Watch the clip below:

Last year, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to racketeering and an array of other charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery, but his prison time was significantly cut after he testified against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He was was granted an early release from prison in April after making a request to return home in order to avoid contracting coronavirus while behind bars.

Akon has since defended 6ix9ine after the controversial rapper was criticised for snitching.

He was asked by DJ Whoo Kid if he would download 6ix9ine’s upcoming new album once it’s released. “I’ma feature on that record,” he answered.

“Matter fact, I’m about to call Tekashi right now and say, ‘Yo, T, what we doin?’ I’m ‘bout to get on that record. Listen, I’m me, n***a. You can’t beat me up. I’m getting on that record. That record probably be the hottest record that drop this year because of all that…Just think about all that surrounded this record. Even if you don’t like him. You gon’ get it, download it, out of curiosity.”

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine has urged New York rappers to donate $100,000 to charity – and if they do he will match it.

It comes after children’s charity No Kid Hungry reportedly declined a $200,000 donation from the rapper earlier this month.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” the charity’s director of strategic communications said.