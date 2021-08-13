Watch Telenova cover Madonna’s ‘Hung Up’ for Like a Version

Telenova were the latest guests on triple j’s Like a Version segment this morning, where they covered Madonna‘s 2005 hit ‘Hung Up’.

The band stayed relatively faithful to the pop icon’s original (distinctive sample included), with frontwoman Angeline Armstrong giving a soaring vocal performance. It was flourished with some of the Melbourne band’s flair, with a characteristically groove-heavy bassline locked in underneath.

Watch Telenova cover ‘Hung Up’ below:

“That main ABBA sample, which features in Madonna’s ‘Hung Up’, has always made me want to drop whatever I’m doing and dance around the room,” Armstrong explained in a statement earlier today.

“Honestly, the simplest way to explain the song choice, is that it makes us really happy. And we wanted people to hear it and feel happy. Maybe inspire a solo dance party or two while we’re all trying our best to dance in the face of these strange times.”

The trio also played their original song ‘Bones’ during the segment, lifted from their debut EP ‘Tranquilize’. Watch that performance below:

‘Tranquilize’ arrived last month, and was named one of NME‘s 10 Australian releases for July. In a four-star review of the EP, NME‘s Nick Buckley called it a “startlingly well-formed debut”.

“Telenova’s universe is so well realised you’ll be leaving footsteps in the band’s saturated deserts the moment you step through their portal,” Buckley concluded.

Telenova formed back in 2020 as part of a songwriting workshop convened by former Death Cab for Cutie guitarist Chris Walla. The band sees Armstrong, formerly of the band Beachwood, link up with Edward Quinn and Joshua Moriarty, members of Slum Sociable and Miami Horror respectively.