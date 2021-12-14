Watch Telenova’s retro-inspired video for ‘Bones’

Melbourne indie-pop outfit Telenova have shared a cinematic video for their debut single, ‘Bones’, putting frontwoman Angeline Armstrong in the centre of sepia-toned romantic drama.

The clip was directed by Armstrong herself (she is also a filmmaker outside of the band) in tandem with Jill Sachs. It centres on a warm, nostalgia-driven aesthetic replete with classic ‘60s fashion and stylised set pieces, a vintage convertible, tube-style TV and bottomless martinis.

Its concept feels reminiscent of Edgar Wright’s recent film Last Night In Soho, as Armstrong sees herself reflected in a parallel universe, her analogous doppelgänger fronting the house band in a dimly-lit speakeasy. Per a press release, Armstrong was directly inspired by ’60s French New Wave cinema and acclaimed auteur David Lynch.

The lead character echoes the sentiments Armstrong expresses in her lyrics – particularly the chorus’ lines, “I was dreaming of blue skies in California” and “Forever out on the run” – as she wistfully daydreams about leaving her partner and running off to an oceanside paradise with a handsome stranger.

Take a look at the video for ‘Bones’ below:

‘Bones’ was initially released back in March. Upon its release, Armstrong – who leads the group, rounded out by Edward Quinn of Slum Sociable and Joshua Moriarty of Miami Horror – said the genesis of the song stemmed from the percussive intro, which sounded like “rattling bones”.

“It reminded me of this feeling I’ve had of being so trapped inside my own head, my own skin and bones,” she explained. “We started to envision this elaborate narrative of melancholia and longing, a girl trapped in her own bones… her own disillusionment.”

The song appeared on Telenova’s ‘Tranquilize’ EP, which landed back in July via the Remote Control imprint Pointer. The record’s title track was also minted as a single, and was followed up in October with an EP of remixes.

In a four-star review of ‘Tranquilize’, NME’s Nick Buckley called it “a startlingly well-formed debut”, noting that “it’s rare for a band to arrive with such a polished and defined aesthetic this early”.

“A good film transcends the individual talents of its cast and crew,” Buckley continued in his write-up, “seamlessly becoming something greater than the sum of its parts and transporting the viewer to another world. Telenova’s universe is so well realised you’ll be leaving footsteps in the band’s saturated deserts the moment you step through their portal.”

August saw Telenova take to the triple j studios for their debut Like a Version appearance, where they covered Madonna‘s 2005 hit ‘Hung Up’.