Watch The 1975 duet with Caroline Polachek on ‘Oh Caroline’

The 1975 have performed their hit 2022 song ‘Oh Caroline’ with Caroline Polachek.

The two acts – who have been touring together as part of The 1975’s European leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour – performed the track together on Tuesday (June 13), at Musgrave Park in Ireland.

Before diving into the fourth song of their set, The 1975’s Matty Healy said to the crowd while holding a bottle of wine: “You can’t play this song without acknowledging the wonderful opening act this evening. Please give it up for Caroline Polachek, ladies and gentlemen.”

Watch The 1975 and Caroline Polachek duet ‘Oh Caroline’ below.

Caroline Polachek – who has been opening for The 1975 on their current tour – was forced to pull out of her opening slot for the band’s Dublin concert earlier this month due to illness. As a result, Matt Healy performed a solo set ahead of his band’s concert.

“Dublin ::: very sadly i’ve lost my voice and won’t be able to support The 1975 tonight as planned,” Polachek wrote on social media. “I was so excited to finally play Dublin and will be coming back as soon as i can. On the upside, Matty himself will be doing a solo set in my place! Much love and fomo.”

Earlier this month, The 1975 made headlines during their set at NorthSide Festival in Denmark, when Healy kissed a security guard while onstage. The moment was the latest as part of an unconventional tradition the band have, where the frontman consensually kisses someone on the lips during the song ‘Robbers’. The so-called ‘Robbers kiss’ has been a part of the band’s sets on and off from as early as 2014, when the song itself was released as part of their eponymous debut album.

In other news, Caroline Polachek recently shared her distaste for the label ‘female artists’, saying: “Gender is not a genre.”

“Kate Bush, Björk and Fiona Apple were foundational to me, in terms of redefining what music could be. But no more so than Brian Eno, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Radiohead,” she said. “What all these artists have in common is a very vivid sense of subjectivity. You see the world through their eyes, they bring you into their minds.”