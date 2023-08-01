Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy on ‘Getting Stoned With…’ Caveh Zahedi and learn about The Mountain Goats

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has joined American filmmaker Caveh Zahedi in his latest episode of Getting Stoned With… – Watch the full episode below.

Getting Stoned With… sees Zahedi and Healy light up and discuss their respective approaches to art, spirituality, drugs, what it feels like to be in a band, as well as the navigation of both art and personal relationships.

A clip that was used to promote the newest episode with the controversial frontman on social media features a funny interaction between Healy and Zahedi in which the singer learns who the Mountain Goats are while high.

“Have you read John Darnielle’s novels?” Zahedi asked. Healy responded by shaking his head no with the filmmaker saying: “The guy from the Mountain Goats … You don’t know the Mountain Goats?”

“I’ve never heard them. Are they a big band?,” Healy asked, proceeding to ask the crew if they’ve heard of the Mountain Goats.

He continued: “They’re in a band now? I don’t know the Mountain Goats. They sound good though.”

In other Healy news, the singer recently reacted to the news of Muse removing a song from their setlist for an upcoming concert in Malaysia.

Taking to his personal Instagram Stories, he first shared a screenshot of a Muse pre-order message that reads “Join the Resistance”, before sharing the news of Muse removing a song from their setlist.

The news comes after The 1975 and Matty Healy were banned from Kuala Lumpur on Friday, July 21, for criticising the Malaysian government for anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Healy, who was visibly drinking onstage, had also smashed a festival-owned drone, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage, before announcing just seven songs into their set that they had been banned from Malaysia and had to leave.

The Malaysian LBGTQ+ community has since condemned Healy’s actions, with many saying he has set back years of progress that the local community has made.

Malaysian artists and vendors are also readying a class action lawsuit against Matty Healy and The 1975. The class action lawsuit, which is being readied by Malaysian law firm Thomas Philip, will name all four members of The 1975 and seek compensation over losses suffered as a result of the incident, which the firm’s founder and managing partner Matthew Thomas Philip labelled a “deliberate reckless act done knowing well [sic] of the consequences”

The cancellation of Good Vibes also reportedly affected 28 food vendors who spent thousands in Malaysian ringgit to purchase stock for the festival – at least RM15,000 (£2,500), according to one vendor – on top of paying upfront to rent a stall on site, among other costs. Calls to support affected vendors have been circulating in local media.