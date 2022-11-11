Watch The 1975 play ‘I’m In Love With You’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

The 1975 performed their recent single ‘I’m In Love With You’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (November 10) – watch below.

The Manchester band, who are currently on their North American ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, appeared as the musical guests on last night’s episode of the US chat show.

Donning sharp suits, Matty Healy and co. played ‘I’m In Love With You’ on an understated studio set featuring a vintage rug and old fashioned lights. The song appears on the ’75’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out last month.

The group kicked off their current headline tour in Uncasville, Connecticut last Thursday (November 3), where they debuted an ambitious and dazzling new stage design.

During a gig at Madison Square Garden in New York this week, frontman Healy ate raw meat, did push-ups and then crawled into a hollowed-out TV set as part of the ‘Consumption’ interlude.

In a five-star review of that same show, NME wrote: “It’s the kind of night that only The 1975 could host, the type of evening that leaves you buzzing and remembering why you love live music in the first place, walking home and thinking aloud, as one fan did before heading towards the subway: ‘I didn’t know how much I needed that’.”

You can check out a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the band’s MSG afterparty here.

The 1975 are set to bring the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Ireland in January 2023. Find any remaining tickets here.