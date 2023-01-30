Watch The 1975 play ‘Pressure’ for the first time in eight years in Belfast

The 1975 played ‘Pressure’ for the first time in eight years at the Belfast stop of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour tonight (January 30).

The track originally featured on the band’s self-titled debut album, which was released in 2013, and last appeared in the setlist at a gig in Hong Kong in January 2015.

After opening with four songs from their latest album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 launched into ‘Pressure’. Immediately after, they also gave the tour debut to ‘Me’, another early track which appeared on the 2013 EP ‘Music For Cars’.

Advertisement

Watch fan-shot footage of both performances below now.

First performance of Pressure in EIGHT YEARS tonight in Belfast 📹: the amazing @BertrandRustles #The1975 pic.twitter.com/xLznOsEkdf — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) January 30, 2023

THEY PLAYED ME AND I NEED NOBODY TO TALK TO ME #The1975 pic.twitter.com/sl0ZqviGc2 — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) January 30, 2023

At the band’s Newcastle show last week (January 25), Lewis Capaldi made a surprise cameo to cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’, as well as The 1975’s own ‘Antichrist’. The same gig also saw frontman Matty Healy’s dad Tim performing the 2022 single ‘All I Need To Hear’.

Earlier in the tour, Taylor Swift made her own unannounced appearance with The 1975 in London, where she gave the live debut of ‘Anti-Hero’ and covered ‘The City’. Meanwhile, in Manchester, Charli XCX performed ‘Vroom Vroom’.

The 1975 will wrap up the UK leg of their tour with another show in Manchester, this time at the intimate Gorilla venue on Wednesday (February 1) for a special BRITs week charity gig. Healy first shared the news in December, saying in an Instagram video: “Hello everybody, we are playing a show in Manchester on the 1st of February at Gorilla. And all the money will be going to War child so try and get tickets for that one.”

Advertisement

The band were today confirmed to be one of the acts on the line-up for this year’s Radio One Big Weekend, which will take place at Dundee’s Camperdown Park. They will be joined on the bill by the likes of Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Anne-Marie, Niall Horan and Raye.