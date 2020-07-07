GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Watch The 1975’s beautiful new video for ‘Don’t Worry’

Another 'Notes...' visual has arrived

By Tom Skinner
The 1975, shot for NME. Credit: Dean Chalkley

The 1975 have shared a new video for their track ‘Don’t Worry’ – you can watch it below.

The stripped-back piano ballad appears on the Manchester group’s latest album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, which was described by NME as being “the sound of a band with no sonic boundaries”.

Tonight (July 7), Matty Healy and co. posted an official ‘Don’t Worry’ video to YouTube. The CGI visuals follow an individual as they walk through a deserted neighbourhood, before watching another character dancing through an apartment block window.

Advertisement

At the end of the clip, the camera slowly pans out to reveal a number of wind turbines set against a pink-hued skyline.

 

The 1975 had been due to perform a huge outdoor concert at London’s Finsbury Park this coming Saturday (June 11) in support of ‘Notes…’. However, the show was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and will now take place on July 10, 2021.

Charli XCXClairoPhoebe BridgersPale Waves and Beabadoobee were announced as the support acts for the initial date, though it is yet to be confirmed whether they will return for next year’s event.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers – who features on The 1975‘s track ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ – recently claimed that hating the band is “sexist”.

“Because teenage girls invented that band being famous,” she said. “Like, teenage girls invented The Beatles. Teenage girls invented music. You’re trying to say that something’s stupid just because teenage girls like it? It’s fucking insane.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.