Watch The 1975’s beautiful new video for ‘Don’t Worry’

The 1975 have shared a new video for their track ‘Don’t Worry’ – you can watch it below.

The stripped-back piano ballad appears on the Manchester group’s latest album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, which was described by NME as being “the sound of a band with no sonic boundaries”.

Tonight (July 7), Matty Healy and co. posted an official ‘Don’t Worry’ video to YouTube. The CGI visuals follow an individual as they walk through a deserted neighbourhood, before watching another character dancing through an apartment block window.

At the end of the clip, the camera slowly pans out to reveal a number of wind turbines set against a pink-hued skyline.