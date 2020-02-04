The 1975’s Matty Healy has performed an intimate acoustic set in Sydney to raise money for those affected by the recent bushfires in Australia.

The set, which took place at Sydney’s Metro Theatre, saw Healy perform alongside Ruel, Mansionair, E^ST and Kučka.

The stripped-back performance saw Healey perform solo on stage with an acoustic guitar whilst sat on a sofa. One fan described it as “incredibly special”, another said: “amazing re-workings of some classic songs.”

Advertisement

You can see footage and images from the event below.

Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America pic.twitter.com/AeSPDWsS6o — SARAH | Ugh! (@andthe1975) February 4, 2020

Advertisement

Last week, Healy performed on stage in a hospital gown following an illness that forced the band to cancel a recent performance in Brisbane.

The band were due to headline the city’s Laneway Festival yesterday (February 1), but were forced to withdraw from the Brisbane date due to Healy being hospitalised after suffering a “bout of serious sickness” following a medical examination that advised the frontman he was “too weak to play.”

Healy informed fans on Twitter that he was “alive and well” and that “shit just got way too vibey” while thanking fans for their well wishes.

After previously suggesting he might be fit to perform the Sydney date of the festival, Healy and the band managed to make the date at The Domain. As the set began the frontman stirred fans into a frenzy as he walked onto the stage in a hospital gown, harking back to the time Kurt Cobain did a similar thing during Nirvana’s legendary 1992 Reading Festival set.

Meanwhile, The 1975 were today announced as headliners at Cornwall’s Boardmaster’s Festival alongside Kings of Leon and Skepta.