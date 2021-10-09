Watch the animated music video for Hope D’s latest single, ‘Happy Hangover’

Brisbane singer-songwriter Hope D has shared an animated video for her latest single, ‘Happy Hangover’, mirroring the track’s upbeat and energetic levity with a showcase of colourful and loveably rough drawings.

Directed by animator Bonnie Forsyth, the video sports cameos from Hope’s bandmates, her partner Bridget and manager Ruby, and the track’s co-writers G Flip and Aidan Hogg (the latter of whom also produced it).

Take a look at the ‘Happy Hangover’ video below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Hope explained that she’d originally planned to shoot “a really funny and whacky” film clip for ‘Happy Hangover’ in person, but reassessed her plans in the wake of the latest COVID-19 outbreaks.

On her decision to instead link up with Forsyth for an animated video, Hope said: “I was on the lookout for someone to make the video with limited time, and I had found [her] contact in my notes when I was scrolling through.

“I had met Bonnie after my Sydney EP tour show and she came up to me after the gig and told me she was an animator and gave me her details. After finding her Instagram, I knew she would be PERFECT. She absolutely nailed everything that I wanted the clip to be.

“[I’m] so proud of Bonnie for turning over this mammoth of a job so quickly, and I couldn’t be more stoked. You never know who you’ll meet when you’re lit!”

‘Happy Hangover’ was initially released as a single last month. It came as a follow-up to Hope’s debut EP, ‘Cash Only’, which she released independently back in February. That record featured the singles ‘Addict’, ‘Miscommunicate’, ‘Common Denominator’ and ‘Second’, the latter of which came in at Number 69 on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2020.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME upon the EP’s release, Hope explained that her writing process is very emotively driven, with the singer-writer choosing to not only avoid restraint when tackling a heavy-hitting topic, but actually take a song’s concept and themes to their extreme.

“I write how I’m feeling and what I’m thinking, and I exaggerate things a lot, because I find a lot of beauty in massive exaggeration,” she said. “Especially comparing how you’re feeling to very extreme ways and very dark things. I think that’s kind of cool to, you know, just really blast it and say that you’re feeling things way more intensely.”

Hope will take ‘Happy Hangover’ to the stage this month with a trio of headline shows in Queensland. Indie-rock outfit Melaleuca will join her for all three of the dates, going down in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast. Tickets and full details for each show can be found on Hope’s website.

Her show in Brisbane also comes as part of this year’s Valley Fiesta lineup, with the festival hosting more than 150 Australian acts between 21 different venues. Other acts on the bill include DZ Deathrays, Jesswar, Saint Lane, Carmouflage Rose, King Stingray, VOIID and Wharves.