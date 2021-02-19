Watch The Avalanches record the Australian Boys Choir for ‘We Will Always Love You’ BTS footage

The Avalanches have shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the recording of their third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ to Twitter.

The plunderphonics duo recorded the Australian Boys Choir for the record’s single and title track, which features Blood Orange. They’ve released a video of the young kids singing the chorus refrain, directed and recorded by the band’s Toni Di Blasi inside Auburn Uniting Church in Melbourne.

The church’s broad acoustics and their effect on the vocal line are notably audible in the video – watch the touching clip below.

The first single from our new album ‘We Will Always Love You’ (ft. Blood Orange) dropped a year ago today. Tony recorded the backing vocals with The Australian Boys Choir / Auburn Uniting Church , Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/mBuvrYNB0P — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) February 18, 2021

NME reviewed ‘We Will Always Love You’ upon its December release last year, awarding it four stars.

“The diversity of guest musicians, expertly woven music and compositional strength of the tracks on offer here add up to a journey well worth taking,” NME wrote. “‘We Will Always Love You’ completes The Avalanches’ 20-year triptych on a hopeful note.”

This week, The Avalanches were signatories to an open letter calling on the Australian Government to extend the JobKeeper wage subsidy program beyond March, due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry.