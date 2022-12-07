Watch The Beatles’ new animated ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ video

A new official video has been released for The Beatles‘ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’. Check it out below.

The track is taken from the newly mixed and expanded special edition of the band’s classic 1966 album ‘Revolver‘ , which was reissued in November.

The animated video, which has been made by Trunk Animation and directed by Rok Predin, depicts the band as they travel the world. “Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads and gigs, with only each other to rely on,” said Trunk Animation’s Richard Barnett in a statement about the video. “A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom.”

It follows previously released new videos for the ‘Revolver’ tracks ‘Taxman‘ and ‘I’m Only Sleeping‘. The reissue of the album included new mixes of all 14 original tracks, overseen by Giles Martin, son of the original producer George.

Speaking to NME recently, Giles had this to say about ‘Here, There and Everywhere’: “The thing about this song is it can be overlooked – it feels like it’s always been here, like a standard. It was also my dad’s favourite song of Paul’s and is one of Paul’s favourite songs of his own. Paul talks about an old song [‘Anything Goes’ by Cole Porter] as an influence for this one.”

The song was also covered in June this year by Elvis Costello, who played the song as a tribute on the occasion of Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday.

The “super deluxe” version of the ‘Revolver’ reissue also included 28 early takes from the recording sessions and three home demos, as well as the ‘Paperback Writer’ single. The album was narrowly beaten to the top spot in the UK Albums Chart in November by Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’.

Last week (December 2), Paul McCartney released a new vinyl box set, ‘The 7″ Singles’. Limited to just 3000 copies, the collection is a personally curated selection of singles from across his career, with a total of 163 tracks covering over 10 hours of music.

McCartney became the oldest person ever to headline Glastonbury, playing a set that featured guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl.

In a five-star review, NME said, “People talk about ‘Glastonbury moments’: Macca’s joy bonanza of a set is packed with at least – at least – half a dozen of them, including the audience spontaneously singing him ‘Happy Birthday’ and later taking over the universal ‘Hey Jude’ refrain.”