Watch The Buoys’ official music video for ‘Already Gone’

The Buoys have shared the official music video for their track ‘Already Gone’.

The song originally appeared on the group’s debut EP, ‘All This Talking Gets Us Nowhere’, which hit shelves in July. Its accompanying clip, directed by Maya Luana, features an omnipresent ghost following frontwoman Zoe Catterall on her daily routine.

Watch the clip below:

The Buoys addressed the music video’s symbolism in a recent press release.

“The ghost represents the fragments of people that stick around after they’ve passed through your life,” the group said.

“The clip watches Zoe get on with her day to day life with the ghost always over her shoulder.

“In the end, Zoe’s able to confront the ghost and take away its power over her, and this turns into a huge celebration of freedom expressed in goofy dancing. Not that Zoe was trying to look goofy, that’s just how she dances”.

Prior to ‘Already Gone’, The Buoys’ most recent music video was for their single ‘Linda’. The track appeared alongside ‘Already Gone’ on the group’s debut EP.

Earlier this year, The Buoys performed as part of The Lansdowne Hotel’s Empty Room Sessions video series. During their appearance, the band played in front of an empty house at the Sydney venue.

The Buoys began the year with support slots for the likes of Violent Soho and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. They also appeared at the 2020 edition of Farmer & The Owl festival.