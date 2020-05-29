Watch The Buoys perform in an empty Lansdowne Hotel

Sydney punks The Buoys have performed in an empty Lansdowne Hotel as part of the beloved venue’s new ‘Empty Room Sessions’ video series.

Filmed by creative agency Yeah Rad, the band ripped through four songs, including their recently-released single ‘Wah’.

Watch the band play ‘Gold’ below, and head to The Lansdowne’s Instagram account here to watch the session in full.

Released late last month, ‘Wah’ is the first track to be lifted from The Buoys’ forthcoming second EP. Expected later this year, it’ll be the band’s first release on their new label, Spunk Records.

Last week, the band shared a raucous video clip for the single, comprised of live and behind-the-scenes footage from their summer touring schedule.

The ‘Empty Room Sessions’ series kicked off last week with a performance from hardcore outfit C.O.F.F.I.N, which you can check out in full over at Mary’s YouTube channel.

The Lansdowne is familiar territory for the Buoys, who served as support act for Violent Soho‘s sold-out show there back in February.

“This is a band that has been asserting themselves as one of Sydney’s great indie-rock hopes,” wrote NME Australia in a review of the night.

“[T]onight felt like both a confirmation and validation of that.”