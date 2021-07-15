Watch the chaotic new video for RedHook’s latest single, ’Kamikaze’

Sydney alt-rock trio RedHook have shared a frenetic new video for their latest single, ‘Kamikaze’.

The track – which features guest vocals from Will King, frontman of Wagga Wagga-based metalcore outfit Windwaker – was initially released back in April as the final single from RedHook’s debut EP, ‘Bad Decisions’.

Shot between a series of venues in Sydney’s inner west, the video was directed and edited by Brandon Lung (whose catalogue also includes work with Stand Atlantic and Polaris) with additional production from Yeah Rad Creative (best known for their collabs with The Dead Love and Fangz). Watch it below:

In a press release, RedHook frontwoman Emmy Mack explained the band hoped to prioritise aesthetic over narrative for the clip.

“Because this song is so rapid-paced and aggro, we shelved our trademark kooky narratives and went for a more aesthetic, performance-based clip to capture some of the intensity and haywire energy of our live show and the song itself,” she said.

“The frenetic camera movements and dizzying lighting techniques reflect the themes of impending danger as the song’s protagonist hurtles towards their destruction.”

Mack wound up in hospital from a tumble she took attempting to jump in her oversized platform boots, she added.

The ‘Bad Decisions’ EP was released independently on April 23, and in addition to ‘Kamikaze’, sported the singles ‘Cure 4 Psycho’ and the title track. The band toured nationally throughout April and May, with multiple sold out shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Pending travel restrictions imposed on their native Sydney, RedHook are scheduled to perform at the Halloween Hysteria festival in Brisbane on Saturday October 23.

They’ll follow it up with a spot at the District X festival in Sydney on Friday 29, before appearing at the local edition of Full Tilt in November (rescheduled from its original date at the end of July).